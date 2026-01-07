Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WesBanco (WSBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC):

12/29/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – WesBanco is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – WesBanco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director Zahid Afzal bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $99,995.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,223 shares in the company, valued at $398,144.53. This represents a 33.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $25,094.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small? to mid?sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship?driven approach and an emphasis on local decision?making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

