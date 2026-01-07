Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 22.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) were down 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,919,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,656,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.99 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

