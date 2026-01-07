YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Thursday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Price Performance
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.