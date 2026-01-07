YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Thursday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

