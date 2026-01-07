Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 514905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.60.

Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

