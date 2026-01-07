Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 514905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on Troilus Gold
Troilus Gold Stock Down 2.2%
Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Troilus Gold
Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.