Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.6150, with a volume of 7723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

