AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. AZZ had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

AZZ opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. AZZ has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AZZ by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $8,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Q3 results showed sales and operating strength — total revenue rose ~5.5% to $425.7M, operating profit and net income increased year?over?year, adjusted EPS improved and cash from operations grew; management also repurchased ~$20M of stock and reduced debt (net leverage ~1.6x), which supports shareholder value.

Board declared a cash dividend of $0.20/share payable Feb 26 (record Feb 5), reinforcing a shareholder?friendly capital allocation policy that can support the share price.

FY?2026 guidance was narrowed to an EPS range of 5.900–6.200 and revenue guidance ~$1.6B–$1.7B (roughly in line with street revenue expectations but with an EPS range that spans slightly below and above the consensus midpoint). The narrower range reduces forecast uncertainty but the midpoint is very near analyst views.

Mixed earnings signal: different reports show GAAP diluted EPS of $1.36 (below some estimates) while adjusted EPS was reported at $1.52 (in line/above estimates). That discrepancy—plus a reported drop in cash & cash equivalents and notable insider/institutional share sales cited by data providers—can create short?term volatility and investor caution.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

