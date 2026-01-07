Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.59 and last traded at $212.96, with a volume of 369143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after buying an additional 771,271 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

