iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.68 and last traded at $133.0040, with a volume of 25433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

