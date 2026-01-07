Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 43.3% – Here’s Why

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 43.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 969,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 263,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

