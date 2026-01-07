Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.2040, with a volume of 548728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Astria Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Astria Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $753.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 503.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 76,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 317.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 82,805 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 4,607.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary cell engineering platforms to create next?generation agents that engage T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, with the goal of directing potent and specific immune responses against tumor?associated antigens or diseased tissues.

Astria’s pipeline encompasses multiple therapeutic candidates across both hematologic and solid tumor indications, as well as autoimmune disorders.

