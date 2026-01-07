BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,886,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 833,904 shares.The stock last traded at $50.2850 and had previously closed at $50.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Note Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $789,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.