Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.40. Sasol shares last traded at $6.3850, with a volume of 276,868 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sasol by 1,627.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 966,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 624,911 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $3,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 361,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

