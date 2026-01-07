Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.46, but opened at $101.00. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $102.7370, with a volume of 741,838 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $223,036,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,058,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 1,077,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 541,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

