Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.7740, with a volume of 97885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $807.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
