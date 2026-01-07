Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.7740, with a volume of 97885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $807.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTCR. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 26,670.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

