ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.5750, with a volume of 448963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

