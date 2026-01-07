Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.72. Jade Biosciences shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 25,530 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Jade Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Jade Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Jade Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $642.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,243,000.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

Further Reading

