Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price was down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.98 and last traded at C$13.14. Approximately 720,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,736,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.92.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.6341991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$401,940. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

