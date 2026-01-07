Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,117.66 and last traded at $1,102.8590, with a volume of 1378439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,169.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,022.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

