Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. 17,773,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 11,292,241 shares.The stock last traded at $12.5910 and had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Mobileye Global News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Won a major design win: a top?10 U.S. automaker selected Mobileye’s next?gen EyeQ6H chip and Surround ADAS for about 9 million systems, expanding MBLY’s ADAS addressable market and near?term revenue visibility. Mobileye Secures a Major US Automaker Deal

Won a major design win: a top?10 U.S. automaker selected Mobileye’s next?gen EyeQ6H chip and Surround ADAS for about 9 million systems, expanding MBLY’s ADAS addressable market and near?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition: Mobileye agreed to buy Mentee Robotics for ~$900 million to accelerate “physical AI” capabilities (humanoid robots) and to fold AI talent into its autonomous?vehicle and robotics roadmap — a move that could open new markets beyond automotive. Mobileye To Acquire Mentee Robotics

Strategic acquisition: Mobileye agreed to buy Mentee Robotics for ~$900 million to accelerate “physical AI” capabilities (humanoid robots) and to fold AI talent into its autonomous?vehicle and robotics roadmap — a move that could open new markets beyond automotive. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lifted sentiment: JPMorgan moved MBLY from underweight to neutral with a $13 target, and Barclays issued an upgrade, providing short?term support from the sell?side. These upgrades help reduce near?term selling pressure and validate the recent commercial wins. JP Morgan Upgrades Mobileye Barclays Upgrades Mobileye

Analyst upgrades lifted sentiment: JPMorgan moved MBLY from underweight to neutral with a $13 target, and Barclays issued an upgrade, providing short?term support from the sell?side. These upgrades help reduce near?term selling pressure and validate the recent commercial wins. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and coverage notes: Several outlets published valuation takeaways and analyst commentary assessing how the automaker win and Mentee deal affect MBLY’s medium?term earnings outlook — useful context but not immediately catalytic by itself. Assessing Mobileye Valuation

Valuation and coverage notes: Several outlets published valuation takeaways and analyst commentary assessing how the automaker win and Mentee deal affect MBLY’s medium?term earnings outlook — useful context but not immediately catalytic by itself. Negative Sentiment: Execution and timing risks from the Mentee deal: media reports note proof?of?concept deployments in 2026 and commercialization targeted around 2028 — the $900M price tag and long ramp create near?term cash/earnings dilution risk and execution uncertainty that could weigh on the stock if milestones slip. Mobileye Acquires Mentee Robotics (WSJ)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 22.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 144,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

