North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) vs. DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Financial Contrast

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for North American Palladium and DeFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get North American Palladium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 0.00 DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Palladium and DeFi Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 169.46 -$15.03 million $0.17 23.43

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66%

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats North American Palladium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

(Get Free Report)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.