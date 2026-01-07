OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 6,064 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,068,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

