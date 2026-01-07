enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong-Buy Rating

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

enCore Energy stock opened at C$3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.40. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.81.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

