Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Baird R W

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo hired credit?trading veteran McCarthy to run a key revenue?generating unit, a move investors view as strengthening the bank’s fixed?income and trading capabilities and potential fee revenue. Wells Fargo Hires Credit?Trading Veteran McCarthy for Key Unit
- Positive Sentiment: Wall?street commentary and trend pieces note recent strong performance (nearly +19% in three months) and renewed interest in legacy banks as rate and asset?cap dynamics shift — supporting momentum and buyer interest in WFC. Wells Fargo Stock Jumps Nearly 19% in 3 Months: Right Time to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo confirmed it will release Q4 2025 results on Jan. 14, 2026 (7:00 a.m. ET). Earnings and management commentary next week are the clearest near?term catalysts for the shares. Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings on Jan. 14, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s research team remains active — adding names (e.g., Roku) to tactical lists and updating sector models/targets (BankUnited, Conagra, Casey’s). This reflects the firm’s continued analyst footprint but has mixed direct impact on WFC equity sentiment. ROKU Gains Spotlight as Wells Fargo Adds It to Q1 Tactical Ideas List
- Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating with a $90 price target, implying downside versus current levels and providing a formal sell-side headwind. Baird Reaffirms Underperform on WFC
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes WFC has underperformed peers on a relative basis despite recent daily gains, a sign that investors are watching comparative metrics (net interest margin, asset?cap progress, fee income) that could limit upside. Wells Fargo Co. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
