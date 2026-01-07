Comparing Triumph Financial (TFIN) & Its Peers

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Triumph Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triumph Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Triumph Financial Competitors 29 165 196 18 2.50

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Triumph Financial’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $487.93 million $16.09 million 228.66 Triumph Financial Competitors $749.76 million $95.99 million 38.77

This table compares Triumph Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Triumph Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Triumph Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 2.00% 1.76% 0.24% Triumph Financial Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triumph Financial peers beat Triumph Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

