Head-To-Head Survey: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.94% 10.63% 3.81% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 0.73 -$2.05 billion ($19.51) -1.07

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 0 0 1.33

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor



Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK



Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

