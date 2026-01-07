Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $172.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.1818.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,968,000 after buying an additional 1,433,393 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $179,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $155,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Align Technology by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 566,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,521,000 after acquiring an additional 407,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $167.66 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

