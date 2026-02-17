Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 652.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,749 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

