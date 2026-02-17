Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $321.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $317.67 and a one year high of $595.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.