NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NEO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in NeoGenomics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.