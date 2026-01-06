Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Director Sells $71,874.60 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $71,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 867,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,071.28. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Danny Robert Schoening also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Danny Robert Schoening sold 14,066 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $183,139.32.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Danny Robert Schoening sold 34,147 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $473,618.89.
OPXS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,100. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.64. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OPXS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Optex Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Optex Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.
Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.
