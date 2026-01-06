Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Director Sells $71,874.60 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $71,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 867,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,071.28. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Danny Robert Schoening also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Danny Robert Schoening sold 14,066 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $183,139.32.

On Friday, January 2nd, Danny Robert Schoening sold 34,147 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $473,618.89.

OPXS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,100. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.64. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 6,439.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPXS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Optex Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Optex Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.

Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.

