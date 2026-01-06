Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $34,447.10 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO James Rodberg sold 4,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $34,447.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,720.80. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Rodberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, James Rodberg sold 594 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $4,443.12.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 3.1%

SGHT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 197,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,706. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGHT. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $9.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGHT

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.