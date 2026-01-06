First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Jonathan Scott Sells 3,173 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Scott sold 3,173 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $114,862.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 937,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,206.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,000. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 79.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Read Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.