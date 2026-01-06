Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. Sells 24,907 Shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 24,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $176,341.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,705,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,849.68. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 2,295,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 179.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 913.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

