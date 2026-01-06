Insider Selling: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,231.10. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $615,060.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. 2,020,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,371. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $112.18.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,220.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

