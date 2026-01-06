Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.7950. 84,469,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 60,310,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $405,328,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

