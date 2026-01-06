Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading 16% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shot up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. 3,444,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,730,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Sherritt International Stock Up 14.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.70 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt. Metals Other segment is comprised of buying, marketing and selling certain of Moa Joint Venture’s nickel and cobalt production. Its Power segment constructs and operates an electricity generating plant whereas The Technologies and Corporate segment consist of the metallurgical technology business and general corporate activities.

