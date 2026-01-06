Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $111.14 and last traded at $113.28. 2,653,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,701,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.68.

Specifically, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $217,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,082.36. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $79,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $635,158. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Arete Research set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.12.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Trading Down 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roku by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 77.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 110.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

