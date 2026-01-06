Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.0740. Approximately 33,291,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,911,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect upside to Q4 results — Jefferies updated models after Freeport’s provisional 4Q25 disclosure and said EPS should outperform, driven by stronger realized copper and gold prices. Freeport EPS expected to outperform as Grasberg ramp-up delayed

Momentum / technical note — FCX reached a fresh 52-week high intraday, reflecting positive sentiment and momentum trading. Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities-class-action filings and notices — Multiple law firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Kirby McInerney, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Glancy Prongay & others) have announced or filed suits and are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions related to alleged disclosures covering Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025. This creates a legal overhang and potential headline risk. Example notice: Kirby McInerney lawsuit notice

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd now owns 113,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

