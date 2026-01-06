Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 266,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 129,219 shares.The stock last traded at $86.5190 and had previously closed at $85.37.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

