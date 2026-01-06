First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 658,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 279,815 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $20.93.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
