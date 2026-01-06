Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 166871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Helios Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 406.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

See Also

