Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 91264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Aurion Resources Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a market cap of C$242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurion Resources

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$32,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,558,366.32. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

