Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 217,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 78,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 18.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

