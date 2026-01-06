Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $305.40 and last traded at $305.38, with a volume of 18036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.55 and its 200-day moving average is $289.84.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.893 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 350.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

