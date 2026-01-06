Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $305.40 and last traded at $305.38, with a volume of 18036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.54.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.55 and its 200-day moving average is $289.84.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.893 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
