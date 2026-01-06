Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1303734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$226.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

