NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 313,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39,056% from the previous session’s volume of 800 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $34.1415.

NEC Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of -0.47.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company’s core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

