Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vital Farms (VITL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) recently:

12/29/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Vital Farms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/18/2025 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $59.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Vital Farms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Vital Farms was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Vital Farms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/17/2025 – Vital Farms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Vital Farms had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Vital Farms is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Vital Farms was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Vital Farms had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Vital Farms is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Vital Farms was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $829,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,391,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,995,772.30. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $586,526.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,401 shares of company stock worth $3,008,045. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

