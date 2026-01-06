AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.4660, with a volume of 3130282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get AXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Stock Up 18.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXT news, Director David C. Chang sold 100,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $894,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 207,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,231.36. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,439,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,101,588.50. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,767 shares of company stock worth $3,329,808. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in AXT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.