iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.8340, with a volume of 23423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.4974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
