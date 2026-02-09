iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.8340, with a volume of 23423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.4974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

