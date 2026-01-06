Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $213.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

AVY opened at $182.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $196.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

